March 13 (Reuters) - Cempra Inc-

* Cempra retains Morgan Stanley to lead review of strategic business options

* Cempra Inc says as of December 31, 2016, Cempra had cash and equivalents of $231.6 million

* Cempra Inc says no decision has been made as to whether company will engage in a transaction or transactions