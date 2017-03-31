FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cenit FY EBIT up 11.8 pct to 11.8 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 31, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cenit FY EBIT up 11.8 pct to 11.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Cenit AG:

* FY achieved total sales revenues of 123.774 million euros ($132.18 million) (2015: 121.479 million euros/+1.9 percent)

* In 2016, gross profits (operating performance less cost of materials) totaled 77.038 million euros (2015: 76.379 million euros), an increase of 0.9 percent

* FY EBIT of 11.849 million euros (2015: 10.601 million euros /+11.8 percent)

* During 2016 business year, orders received by Cenit Group totaled 124.815 million euros (2015: 124.901 million euros)

* For 2017 business year, Cenit Group anticipates sales growth of 2 percent and a consistent EBIT

* Will propose to general meeting of shareholders on May 12, 2017 that a dividend of 0.50 euro per share, as well as base dividend of 0.50 euro per share, be disbursed from Cenit AG's unappropriated profit in amount of 8.393 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.