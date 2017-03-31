BRIEF-Cenit FY EBIT up 11.8 pct to 11.8 million euros

March 31 (Reuters) - Cenit AG:

* FY achieved total sales revenues of 123.774 million euros ($132.18 million) (2015: 121.479 million euros/+1.9 percent)

* In 2016, gross profits (operating performance less cost of materials) totaled 77.038 million euros (2015: 76.379 million euros), an increase of 0.9 percent

* FY EBIT of 11.849 million euros (2015: 10.601 million euros /+11.8 percent)

* During 2016 business year, orders received by Cenit Group totaled 124.815 million euros (2015: 124.901 million euros)

* For 2017 business year, Cenit Group anticipates sales growth of 2 percent and a consistent EBIT

* Will propose to general meeting of shareholders on May 12, 2017 that a dividend of 0.50 euro per share, as well as base dividend of 0.50 euro per share, be disbursed from Cenit AG's unappropriated profit in amount of 8.393 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)