BRIEF-Cenkos Securities says CEO Jim Durkin intends to retire

May 12 (Reuters) - Cenkos Securities Plc:

* Has been informed by Jim Durkin, chief executive officer, of his intention to retire from company

* A date for Jim Durkin's departure has not been set

* Jim Durkin has agreed that to ensure a smooth handover he will continue to remain in role of chief executive officer

* Board will immediately commence a search for a successor and will make a further announcement regarding appointment in due course.