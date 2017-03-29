FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cenovus announces $3 bln bought-deal offering of common shares
March 29, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cenovus announces $3 bln bought-deal offering of common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc:

* Cenovus announces $3.0 billion bought-deal offering of common shares

* Cenovus Energy Inc - entered into a bought-deal financing agreement to sell 187.5 million common shares at a price of $16.00 per share

* Cenovus Energy Inc - if over-allotment option is exercised in full, gross proceeds from offering will be approximately $3.45 billion.

* Cenovus Energy - intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance portion of cash consideration payable by for purchase of assets from ConocoPhillips Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

