4 months ago
BRIEF-Cenovus Energy Inc q1 earnings per share $0.25
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cenovus Energy Inc q1 earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Qtrly adjusted funds flow per share $0.39

* Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance

* Qtrly operating loss per share $0.05

* Says foster creek production averaged 80,866 bbls/d net in q1 of 2017, 33% more than in same period of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25

* Says christina lake in q1, production averaged 100,635 bbls/d net, a 31% increase from same period in 2016

* Cenovus energy inc - on track with plan to integrate deep basin assets and staff upon closing

* Cenovus energy-since announcing agreement to purchase conocophillips assets, cenovus has made significant progress in executing its acquisition plan

* Cenovus-To reduce debt related to conocophillips deal, co has been marketing pelican lake, suffield conventional assets with data rooms open to buyers

* Cenovus energy inc - continued to achieve additional operating cost and sustaining capital reductions in q1 of 2017

* Cenovus-Plans to sell a significant portion of its legacy conventional properties to help finance company's acquisition of deep basin and fccl assets

* Cenovus energy inc - q1 total oil production 234,914 bbls/d versus 197,551 bbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

