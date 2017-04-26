FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cenovus says 'not worried' about recent complaint to regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Says in Q3 will have more information on Suffield and Pelican Lake asset sales

* Says will have more information on other asset sales on investor day in June

* Says does not expect ConocoPhillips to be long-term shareholder of it after recent deal, but mechanisms exist for "orderly" share sales

* Says "absolutely not worried" about complaint to regulator about ConocoPhillips deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta)

