5 months ago
BRIEF-Cenovus to buy ConocoPhillips' 50 pct interest in FCCL partnership for $17.7 bln
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cenovus to buy ConocoPhillips' 50 pct interest in FCCL partnership for $17.7 bln

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc:

* Cenovus to double production and reserves in Canada

* Cenovus Energy Inc - agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' 50% interest in FCCL partnership

* Cenovus Energy Inc - total consideration for purchase is $17.7 billion

* Cenovus Energy Inc says Cenovus is also purchasing majority of Conocophillips' deep basin conventional assets in Alberta and British Columbia

* Cenovus Energy Inc- acquisition is immediately accretive to key metrics

* Cenovus Energy Inc - in 2017, Cenovus intends to spend approximately $170 million on acquired deep basin assets

* As part of transaction, Cenovus has also agreed, in certain circumstances, to make contingent payments to ConocoPhillips

* Cenovus Energy Inc - cash component of deal is fully financed with a portion of cash on hand, existing credit facility capacity and committed bridge loans

* Cenovus Energy Inc - total consideration includes $14.1 billion in cash and 208 million Cenovus common shares

* Cenovus Energy - concurrent with acquisition, Cenovus has launched a bought-deal offering of common shares for expected gross proceeds of about $3 billion

* Intends to divest significant portion of legacy conventional assets to help fund transaction

* Cenovus energy inc says expects to retain key deep basin technical operating and business staff as part of acquisition

* Cenovus Energy - expects acquisition will result in an 18% increase in 2018 adjusted funds flow per share compared with co's original 2018 forecast

* Cenovus Energy -will also enter into a two-year technical services agreement providing access to Conocophillips' expertise in developing and operating deep basin assets

* Cenovus Energy - over long term, Cenovus continues to target debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.0 to 2.0 times and debt to capitalization of 30%-40%

* Cenovus Energy Inc - plans to extend maturities on tranches of its existing committed credit facility to 2020 and 2021

* Cenovus energy -concurrent with acquisition, Cenovus has begun marketing its legacy Alberta conventional assets at pelican lake and suffield

* Cenovus Energy Inc says plans to divest additional non-core conventional assets to streamline its portfolio

* Cenovus Energy -at closing, co, Conocophillips have agreed to enter into 5 year contingent payment agreement related to acquired portion of FCCL oil sands production

* Cenovus Energy -terms of contingent payment agreement will allow Cenovus to retain 80% to 85% of WCS prices above c$52/bbl

* Cenovus Energy Inc - transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

