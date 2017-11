Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Entered agreement to sell its majority interest in Weyburn carbon-dioxide enhanced oil recovery operation in Saskatchewan for $940 million​

* Proceeds from Weyburn asset sale, 3 other divestitures, to help co retire $3.6 billion bridge facility for ConocoPhillips asset purchase by 2017​ end