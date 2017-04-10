FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Centamin says Q1 gold production down 13 pct, in line with co's guidance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Centamin says Q1 gold production down 13 pct, in line with co's guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Centamin Plc:

* Centamin plc announces Q1 2017 preliminary production results

* Preliminary total gold production for quarter was 109,187 ounces, a 20 pct decrease on previous quarter and 13 pct lower than Q1 2016

* Reduction in quarterly production is in line with Centamin's forecast

* Company maintains its 2017 guidance of 540,000 ounces at a cash operating cost of $580 per ounce and all-in-sustaining cost (AISC) of us$790 per ounce

* Run of mine ore stockpile balance decreased by 191kt to 386kt at end of period

* Productivity rate was in line with our 2017 forecast of 1 million tonnes at 7.26g/t Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.