BRIEF-Centamin says Q1 gold production down 13 pct, in line with co's guidance

April 10 (Reuters) - Centamin Plc:

* Centamin plc announces Q1 2017 preliminary production results

* Preliminary total gold production for quarter was 109,187 ounces, a 20 pct decrease on previous quarter and 13 pct lower than Q1 2016

* Reduction in quarterly production is in line with Centamin's forecast

* Company maintains its 2017 guidance of 540,000 ounces at a cash operating cost of $580 per ounce and all-in-sustaining cost (AISC) of us$790 per ounce

* Run of mine ore stockpile balance decreased by 191kt to 386kt at end of period

* Productivity rate was in line with our 2017 forecast of 1 million tonnes at 7.26g/t