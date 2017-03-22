March 22 Centennial Resource Development Inc
* Announces full year 2016 results, year-end 2016 reserves
and 2017 operational and financial guidance
* Says announced full year 2017 total capital budget of
approximately $543 million
* Achieved net oil production of approximately 10,000
barrels per day ("bbls/d"), as of mid-February 2017
* Says plan to drill and complete approximately 60 to 70
wells during 2017
* Expect to grow 2017 oil production approximately 158% from
5,757 bbls/d in 2016 to 14,850 bbls/d
* Says centennial is targeting total company production
growth of 191 pct during 2017
* Expect to increase 2017 total company production by about
191 pct from 8,429 boe/d in 2016 to 24,500 boe/d
* For full year 2017, Centennial has 675.3 mbbls of oil
hedged at a weighted average fixed price of $50.41 per barrel
