BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast reports Q1 loss per share of $1.97
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says produced an average of approximately 41,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day in Q1 of 2017
May 5 Centennial Resource Development Inc
* Centennial Resource Development announces commitments for private placement of equity
* Centennial Resource Development- entered deal to issue,sell 23.5 million shares of class a common stock to third-party investors in a private placement
* Centennial Resource Development Inc- agreement for gross proceeds of approximately $341 million
May 22 Risk management firm Assurant Inc said on Monday it appointed Colin Kersley as a non-executive director to the Board of UK Assurant Group Limited, which heads its European operation.
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes