FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.08
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Defiant Maduro mocks Trump after U.S. sanctions
Venezuela
Defiant Maduro mocks Trump after U.S. sanctions
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
Politics
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:59 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.08

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc:

* Centerra Gold favourably revises 2017 guidance and reports net earnings of $23 million for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $279.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $255.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Produced a total of 195,719 ounces of gold in q2

* Increased its company-wide gold production guidance for the year to 785,000 to 845,000 ounces

* Lowered expected company-wide all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis per ounce sold(ng) guidance to $693 to $747 for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.