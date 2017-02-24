BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra gold reports fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $305.7 million versus $148.3 million
* Gold production for Q4 increased 86% to 248,479 ounces poured, including 200,762 ounces from kumtor, 47,717 ounces from mount milligan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy