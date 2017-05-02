FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports 2017 first quarter net earnings of $57 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2017 / 12:28 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports 2017 first quarter net earnings of $57 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra Gold reports 2017 first quarter net earnings of $57 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $285.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $240 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centerra Gold Inc - on track to achieve 2017 production and cost guidance

* Qtrly total gold production of 172,644 ounces

* Centerra Gold Inc - continues to advance its discussions with Government of Kyrgyz Republic to resolve all outstanding issues affecting Kumtor project

* Expects to obtain access to Sarytor ore in second half of 2017

* 2,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned for Q2 of 2017

* Centerra Gold - entered into agreements to earn interest in joint venture exploration properties located in Portugal, Canada, Mexico, Sweden and Nicaragua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.