* Centerra Gold reports casualty at the kumtor mine

* Centerra Gold Inc says on April 11, 2017, individual, a vehicle mechanic, was fatally injured while inspecting a light vehicle pickup truck in field

* Centerra Gold - an internal investigation regarding accident has commenced and Kumtor management is working with Kyrgyz regulatory authorities