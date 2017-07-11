BRIEF-China Healthwise says Future Empire entered into bought and sold note
* Future Empire as purchaser and Smart Concept Enterprise entered into bought and sold note
July 12 Central China Real Estate:
* Issuance Of US$200 Million 6.00 pct Senior Notes Due 2018
* Entered into purchase agreement with Deutsche Bank, Haitong International, UBS and VTB Capital in connection with issue of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group has made an investment in a joint venture consortium as a bidding vehicle for sale process