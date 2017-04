BRIEF-Julius Baer says expects cost/income ratio to move much closer to the target range in 2017

* Says expects cost/income ratio to move much closer to the target range in 2017 and to return to a level within this range in 2018, provided no significant deterioration in financial market conditions - AGM speech Source text for Eikon: [https://www.juliusbaer.com/group/en/julius-baer-share/annual-general-meeting/ ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)