BRIEF-China Motor Bus Co resolved to pay second interim dividend of HK$0.30 per share
* has resolved to pay a second interim dividend of hk$0.30 per share for year ended 30th june, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Central China Real Estate Ltd
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of united states dollar denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING China's vehicle sales rebounded in June, the country's top industry association said, shaking off weakness seen in the previous two months as carmakers grappled with a rollback in tax incentives that drove strong growth last year.