BRIEF-Central China Securities proposes issuance of A share convertible corporate bonds

April 7 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd
* Proposed issuance of a share convertible corporate bonds under specific mandate
* Total amount of a share convertible corporate bonds proposed to be issued will be not more than rmb2.7 billion
* A share convertible corporate bonds will be issued at par with a nominal value of rmb100 each
* Term of a share convertible corporate bonds will be six years from date of issuance
* Interest on a share convertible corporate bonds will be paid once a year