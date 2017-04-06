FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Central China Securities proposes issuance of A share convertible corporate bonds
April 6, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Central China Securities proposes issuance of A share convertible corporate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd

* Proposed issuance of a share convertible corporate bonds under specific mandate

* Total amount of a share convertible corporate bonds proposed to be issued will be not more than rmb2.7 billion

* A share convertible corporate bonds will be issued at par with a nominal value of rmb100 each

* Term of a share convertible corporate bonds will be six years from date of issuance

* Interest on a share convertible corporate bonds will be paid once a year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

