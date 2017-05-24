FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Central China Securities receives decision letter on administrative regulatory measures from Henan Regulatory Bureau
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 24, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Central China Securities receives decision letter on administrative regulatory measures from Henan Regulatory Bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd

* Received "decision letter on administrative regulatory measures of henan regulatory bureau of china securities regulatory commission

* Says operation of co remains normal, and at present its financial condition and debt repayment ability have not been affected

* Irregularities of co were identified from investigation such as hebi branch carrying out agency sale of products without permission from headquarters of co

* According to bureau's investigation hebi branch's responsible person zhou zhen and employees collected funds from unqualified investors

* "Company has no objection to mentioned penalties."

* According to investigation, as responsible person of hebi branch, zhou zhen shall be directly responsible for irregularities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.