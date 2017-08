March 31 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd :

* FY profit for year attributable to shareholders RMB 718.6 million versus RMB 1.41 billion

* FY revenue and other income RMB 3.14 billion versus RMB 5.37 billion

* Board proposed a final cash dividend of RMB1.21 for every 10 shares