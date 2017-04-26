FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Central European Media Q1 revenue rose 5 pct to $135 mln
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Central European Media Q1 revenue rose 5 pct to $135 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Central european media enterprises ltd. Reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Qtrly net revenues increased 5% at actual rates and 8% at constant rates to US$135.0 million

* Qtrly oibda increased 29% at actual rates and 35% at constant rates to us$ 22.1 million

* Qtrly operating income increased 58% at actual rates and 68% at constant rates to US$ 12.3 million

* Qtrly net loss attributable to cme ltd $0.09

* Q1 revenue view $134.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

