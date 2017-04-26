BRIEF-Central European Media Q1 revenue rose 5 pct to $135 mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* Central european media enterprises ltd. Reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Qtrly net revenues increased 5% at actual rates and 8% at constant rates to US$135.0 million

* Qtrly oibda increased 29% at actual rates and 35% at constant rates to us$ 22.1 million

* Qtrly operating income increased 58% at actual rates and 68% at constant rates to US$ 12.3 million

* Qtrly net loss attributable to cme ltd $0.09

* Q1 revenue view $134.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S