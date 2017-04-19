BRIEF-Central Valley Community quarterly earnings per share $0.35

April 19 (Reuters) - Central Valley Community Bancorp -

* Central Valley Community Bancorp reports earnings results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.35

* Central Valley Community Bancorp - net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $13.3 million versus $10.6 million

* Central Valley Community Bancorp - qtrly net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) was 4.36% , versus 3.97% for three months ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: