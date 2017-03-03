FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centrale del Latte d'Italia FY net profit jumps to EUR 12.0 mln
March 3, 2017 / 4:44 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Centrale del Latte d'Italia FY net profit jumps to EUR 12.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Centrale Del Latte d'Italia SpA:

* FY revenue 117.7 million euros ($124.16 million) versus 96.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 12.0 million euros versus 0.5 million euros a year ago due to the business combination

* As regards the outlook, the first months of the new FY have been positive for the sales of all group brands

* As regards milk raw material costs, in the first months of 2017 there has been a rise in prices, which will be transferred onto the companies' price lists Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

