FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Centric Health Corp

* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of outstanding borrowings

* Centric Health Corp says conversion of two debt instruments, in aggregate, further reduces Centric Health's outstanding debt by $14.08 million

* Centric Health Corp says an aggregate of $9.1 million of principal was converted into 17.5 million shares of company at conversion price of $0.52 per common share

* Centric Health Corp says an aggregate of $5 million of principal was converted into about 10.9 million common shares of co at $0.46 per common share

* Centric Health says signed indicative term sheet with tier-one Canadian bank for proposed credit facility, would enable co to repay remaining outstanding borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.