May 3 Centric Health Corp

* Centric Health announces signing of new 5-year credit facilities for completion of debt refinancing plan

* Centric Health Corp-Signed definitive agreements with syndicate of lenders providing for new credit facilities in an aggregate amount of up to $113.5 million

* Centric Health-New credit facilities made up of up to $100 million in senior secured facilities, $13.5 million in secured subordinated term credit facilities

* Centric Health Corp - Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, company may increase senior secured facilities by an additional $25 million

* Centric Health Corp - Credit facilities will be used to refinance company's existing debt instruments