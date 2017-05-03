BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Centric Health Corp
* Centric Health announces signing of new 5-year credit facilities for completion of debt refinancing plan
* Centric Health Corp-Signed definitive agreements with syndicate of lenders providing for new credit facilities in an aggregate amount of up to $113.5 million
* Centric Health-New credit facilities made up of up to $100 million in senior secured facilities, $13.5 million in secured subordinated term credit facilities
* Centric Health Corp - Subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, company may increase senior secured facilities by an additional $25 million
* Centric Health Corp - Credit facilities will be used to refinance company's existing debt instruments
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.