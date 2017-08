April 28 (Reuters) - Centric Holdings SA

* FY 2016 turnover at 1.12 billion euros ($1.22 billion) versus 859.0 million euros year ago

* FY 2016 net loss at 3.3 million euros versus loss 3.3 million euros year ago

* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 1.4 million euros versus 0.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pGgEKe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)