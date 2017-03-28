FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Centrus Energy Q4 revenue fell 14 pct to $136.5 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Centrus Energy Q4 revenue fell 14 pct to $136.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Centrus Energy Corp -

* Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.90

* Q4 revenue fell 14 percent to $136.5 million

* Centrus anticipates swu and uranium revenue in 2017 in a range of $175 million to $200 million

* Says expects to end 2017 with a cash and cash equivalents balance in a range of $150 million to $175 million

* Sees fy total revenue in a range of $200 million to $225 million

* Plans to disclose in its 10-k as of and for year ended December 31, 2016, that company identified a material weakness

* Material weakness over financial reporting related to calculation of decontamination,decommissioning obligation at year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.