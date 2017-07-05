BRIEF-Beijing Huaye Capital Holdings to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.10 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 11
July 5 Centuria Industrial Reit
* CIP divests 39-45 wedgewood drive, hallam, victoria
* Entered into an unconditional contract for sale of 39-45 wedgewood drive, hallam, victoria (property) for $10 million
* At a price of $10.0m sale will reflect a premium of 7.5% to december 2016 external valuation of $9.3m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares traded at A$9.40 a year earlier, before profit downgrade