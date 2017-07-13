BRIEF-Centuria Metropolitan REIT to acquire commercial office assets in Perth

1 Min Read
July 13 (Reuters) - Centuria Metropolitan Reit
* acquires $150m in assets and announces capital raising-cma.ax
* Centuria Property Funds Limited entered into agreements to acquire two new commercial office assets located in perth
* deal for $91.8 million
* to partially fund acquisitions, co is undertaking an underwritten3 equity raising to raise approximately $90 million
* Centuria expects fy18 distributions to be 18.1 cents per security, representing 3.4% growth on fy17
* equity raising at a fixed issue price of $2.35 per cma security