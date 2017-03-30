FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centurion corporation enters development agreement with SPGG
March 30, 2017 / 1:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Centurion corporation enters development agreement with SPGG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Centurion Corporation Ltd

* Entered into a development agreement with SPGG as developer

* Deal pursuant to which SPGG has agreed to construct or procure construction of Dwell Adelaide and carry out works on land

* New Australia subsidiary entered into a contract for sale and purchase of land with S.P.G.G. Investments

* New Australia subsidiary entered into a contract to acquire from vendor development site

* Aggregate cost for proposed acquisition and proposed development is expected to be approximately a$45.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

