FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Co reports Q1 loss per share $0.17
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Co reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Century Aluminum Co-

* Century Aluminum Company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $365.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $366.8 million

* Century Aluminum Co- shipments of primary aluminum for q1 of 2017 were 186,395 tonnes compared with 183,210 tonnes shipped in q4 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "conversion costs during quarter were in line with expectations and remain so"

* In quarter, "alumina pricing has, consistent with our expectations, shown a downward trend" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.