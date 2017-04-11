April 11 Century Bancorp Inc:

* Century Bancorp Inc announces increased earnings for Q1 2017, up 14.9 pct; asset growth to record size of $4.6 BB; regular dividend declared

* Century Bancorp Inc says net interest income totaled $20.5 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to $17.9 million for same period in 2016

* Century Bancorp Inc - qtrly net income of $1.09 per class A share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: