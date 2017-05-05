May 5 Century Casinos Inc

* Century casinos, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $36.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Century casinos inc- book value per share at march 31, 2017 was $5.55

* Century casinos- plans to operate ship-based casino onboard mein schiff 6, that is expected to begin operations in q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: