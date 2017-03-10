BRIEF-Accenture to buy First Annapolis
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments
March 10 Century Casinos Inc:
* Q4 basic earnings per share $0.12
* Century Casinos, Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $36.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $36 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company is also working to obtain financing to convert and expand palace hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado
* Company estimates palace hotel project will cost approximately $6.5 million and be completed in early 2018
* Century Casinos Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
WASHINGTON, March 23 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that the U.S. education system needs an overhaul and called for more parental choice, failing schools to be shut down and additional research to tackle issues.