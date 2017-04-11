FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Century Communities and UCP agree to business combination
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Century Communities and UCP agree to business combination

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Century Communities Inc

* Century Communities and UCP agree to business combination

* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion

* Century Communities - in merger, each share of UCP common stock will be converted into right to receive $5.32 in cash, 0.2309 of newly issued share of century common stock

* Combined company will own or control approximately 25,000 lots and will have a backlog in excess $450 million

* Century Communities - merger expected to be accretive to company's 2018 EPS as result of revenue and cost synergies and economies of scale

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both Century and UCP

* Century Communities - will fund cash portion of merger with available borrowing capacity under its $400 million senior unsecured credit facility

* J.P. Morgan Securities Llc served as financial advisor to Century; Citi acted as financial advisor for UCP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.