FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Century Communities Q1 earnings per share $0.40
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Century Communities Q1 earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Century Communities Inc:

* Century Communities reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $226.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Century Communities Inc qtrly home sales revenues rose 25% to $226.4 million

* Century Communities Inc qtrly home deliveries increased 13% to 608 homes

* Century Communities Inc qtrly average home sales price increased 11% to $372,400

* Century Communities Inc quarter-end backlog dollar value improved 21% to $436.0 million

* Century Communities Inc - expect FY 2017 home deliveries to be in range of 3,000 to 3,300 homes

* Century Communities Inc sees FY 2017 home sales revenues to be in range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.