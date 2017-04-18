FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Century Sunshine enters MOU with Group Sense
April 18, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Century Sunshine enters MOU with Group Sense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Century Sunshine Group Holdings Ltd

* Non-legally binding MOU was entered into between Century Sunshine and Group Sense in relation to possible transaction

* Transaction, if it proceeds, may constitute a very substantial disposal of Century Sunshine

* Transaction, if it proceeds, may also constitute a very substantial acquisition and connected transaction of Group Sense

* MOU related to reorganisation involving acquisition of co's interests in fullocean group and China Rare Earth Magnesium Technology

* After completion of possible transaction, Century Sunshine's interests in its magnesium product business will be held through Group Sense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

