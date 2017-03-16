March 16 CenturyLink Inc

* CenturyLink and Level 3 shareholders approve merger

* CenturyLink -about 96.3 percent of votes cast supported proposal to issue co's common stock to level 3 stockholders in connection with proposed merger

* CenturyLink - co, level 3 continue to expect to receive remaining state, federal and international approvals in time to complete merger by Sept. 30, 2017

* CenturyLink - About 81.2 pct of level 3's outstanding shares, more than 98.8 pct of votes cast,voted in favor of approving merger at special meeting