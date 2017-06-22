June 22 CenturyLink Inc
* CenturyLink announces additional executive leadership
appointments
* CenturyLink Inc says continues to expect closure of
acquisition will occur by end of Q3 2017
* CenturyLink Inc - Edward Morche, who will rejoin level 3
on July 5, will be president - strategic enterprise, Federal
Government and State Government
* CenturyLink Inc says Laurinda Pang will be president - GAM
and International
* CenturyLink Inc says Vernon Irvin will be President - SMB
