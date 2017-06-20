June 20 Centurylink Inc
* Centurylink says on June 19, Centurylink Escrow LLC
entered into a credit agreement in connection with pending
acquisition of level 3 communications
* New term loan facilities consist of $1.575 billion term
loan a tranche, a $0.370 billion term loan A-1 tranche and a
$6.0 billion term loan B tranche - SEC filing
* Intends to use proceeds to finance cash portion of
consideration payable in connection with acquisition
* New revolving credit facility and borrowings under term
loan A and A-1 facilities will mature five years after closing
of acquisition
* Borrowings under term loan B facility will mature on
January 31, 2025
* Agreement providing for $9.945 billion in senior secured
credit facilities, consisting of a $2.0 billion revolving credit
facility
* Agreement providing for $9.945 billion in senior secured
credit facilities, also consisting of $7.945 billion of new term
loan facilities
* New revolving credit facility is designed to replace
company's current revolving credit facility
* A portion of new revolving credit facility in an amount
not to exceed $100 million will be available for swingline loans
* A portion of new revolving credit facility in an amount
not to exceed $400 million will be available for issuance of
letters of credit
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tqbCQS)
