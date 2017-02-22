BRIEF-Cenveo reports Q4 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Cenveo Inc-

* Cenveo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales fell 12.9 percent to $417.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $1.6 billion

* Cenveo Inc says announces two-year, $50 million profitability improvement plan

* Cenveo Inc says are evaluating options to achieve at least additional $10 million of cost savings and profitability initiatives in 2017

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of approximately $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: