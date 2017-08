June 1 (Reuters) - CEOTRONICS AG:

* FY ORDER INTAKE IN THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR WAS SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED BY APPROX. EUR 4.0 MILLION (+ APPROX. 24.3%) TO APPROX. EUR 20.2 MILLION.​

* FY GROUP TURNOVER APPROX. EUR 19.6 MILLION (+ APPROX. 12.1%); ORDER BACKLOG APPROX. EUR 5.8 MILLION (+ APPROX. 10.8%)