3 months ago
May 11, 2017 / 11:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cequence Energy announces qtrly FFO per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Cequence Energy Ltd

* Cequence Energy announces first quarter financial and operating results

* Achieved average quarterly production of 9,101 boe/d, an increase of 6 percent from Q4 2016;

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03

* Cequence Energy Ltd - 2017 production volumes are expected to increase approximately 4 percent from 2016 to average between 9,000 to 9,200 boe/d

* For 2017, annual capital expenditure program of $29 million has been planned to approximate expected annual funds flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

