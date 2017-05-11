BRIEF-Cequence Energy announces qtrly FFO per share $0.03

May 11 (Reuters) - Cequence Energy Ltd
* Cequence Energy announces first quarter financial and operating results
* Achieved average quarterly production of 9,101 boe/d, an increase of 6 percent from Q4 2016;
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.03
* Cequence Energy Ltd - 2017 production volumes are expected to increase approximately 4 percent from 2016 to average between 9,000 to 9,200 boe/d
* For 2017, annual capital expenditure program of $29 million has been planned to approximate expected annual funds flow