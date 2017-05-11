FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ceragon Networks reports first quarter 2017 financial results
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ceragon Networks reports first quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Ceragon Networks Ltd:

* Ceragon networks reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Ceragon Networks Ltd - Q1 revenues $76.0 million, up 27.1pct from Q1 of 2016, and down 10.2pct from q4 of 2016

* Ceragon Networks Ltd - Q1 net loss $0.00 per diluted share

* Ceragon Networks Ltd -Q1 non-GAAP net income $0.01 per diluted share

* Ceragon Networks Ltd - continue to target "substantial" growth in net income for 2017 compared to 2016

* Ceragon Networks Ltd - "expect our gross margin to improve as year progresses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

