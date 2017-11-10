BRIEF-Cerberus buys 759 mln euro bad loans from four small Italian banks

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian bad loan vehicle REV Gestione Crediti says:

* U.S. investment firm Cerberus Capital Management buys 759.4 million euros in bad debts originated from Italian lenders Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariFe and CariChieti

* The bad loans were spun off from the four small banks which have been rescued from bankruptcy and sold off to bigger rivals

* “Rossini” portfolio sold to Cerberus includes loans made to 28 top borrowers backed by real estate assets and other related loans

* KPMG Corporate Finance and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer advised REV on the deal

(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)