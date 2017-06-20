BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 20 Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd
* Says to consider allotment of 11.9 million shares on preferential basis to strategic investor, Kuber Global Fund
* To consider allotment of 5.3 million warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to certain promoters
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13