5 months ago
BRIEF-Cerenis Therapeutics says primary endpoint not met in CARAT phase 2 study
March 20, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cerenis Therapeutics says primary endpoint not met in CARAT phase 2 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :

* Cerenis therapeutics announces that CARAT phase 2 study data on CER-001 have been presented at ACC annual meeting 2017

* Primary endpoint, regression of coronary plaque in ACS, not met

* Safety profile of CER-001 is reinforced

* Tango phase 3 clinical study in patients with genetic HDL deficiencies is ongoing

* Negative results encountered with CER-001 were not consistent with previously reported efficacy profile of CER-001 in 3mg/kg subgroup of chi square clinical study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

