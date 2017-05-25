FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Cerillion announces proposed director placing
May 25, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cerillion announces proposed director placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Cerillion Plc:

* Says certain directors of company are proposing to sell ordinary shares in company

* Says placing asa result of investor demand, and in order to broaden shareholder base of company and to increase liquidity in co's shares

* Says executive directors will together participate in placing to sell up to 4,166,666 ordinary shares at 120 pence per share

* Says placing shares represent approximately 14.1% of company's current issued share capital

* Says Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited is acting as sole bookrunner in relation to placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

