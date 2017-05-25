BRIEF-Cerillion announces proposed director placing

May 25 (Reuters) - Cerillion Plc:
* Says certain directors of company are proposing to sell ordinary shares in company
* Says placing asa result of investor demand, and in order to broaden shareholder base of company and to increase liquidity in co's shares
* Says executive directors will together participate in placing to sell up to 4,166,666 ordinary shares at 120 pence per share
* Says placing shares represent approximately 14.1% of company's current issued share capital
* Says Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited is acting as sole bookrunner in relation to placing