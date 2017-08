June 2 (Reuters) - Cerro Grande Mining Corp:

* Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Pimenton, has filed for voluntary bankruptcy under the laws of Chile.

* Management of Compania Minera Pimenton, co's board, taken decision to place Compañia Minera Pimenton into voluntary bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: